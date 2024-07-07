BMO Capital Markets Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.63.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

