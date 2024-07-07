BNP Paribas Buys New Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 171.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 717,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,182 shares of company stock worth $318,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

