BNP Paribas Buys Shares of 23,496 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $213.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.81 and a one year high of $216.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.