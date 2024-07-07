BNP Paribas Buys Shares of 705,621 iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 705,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,347,000. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100,335 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,074,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 93,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 348,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

