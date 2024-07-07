BNP Paribas Invests $123.71 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,849,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,713,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 5.8% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BNP Paribas owned approximately 1.74% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 147,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,697,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,650,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,169. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

