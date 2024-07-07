BNP Paribas Invests $2.02 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,418 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

