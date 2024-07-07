BNP Paribas Invests $2.28 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

MongoDB stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,689. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

