BNP Paribas Invests $6.50 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.31. The stock had a trading volume of 785,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,580. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

