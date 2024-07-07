BNP Paribas Invests $69,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,080 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 672,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
NYSE:RIO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.64. 1,950,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,320. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
