BNP Paribas Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $10.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,034.23. The stock had a trading volume of 418,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,890. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $688.52 and a 52 week high of $1,081.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $998.19 and its 200 day moving average is $957.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

