BNP Paribas Makes New $38,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.87. 1,344,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average of $239.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

