BNP Paribas Makes New $7.93 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BN stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
