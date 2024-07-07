BNP Paribas Makes New $83,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,475. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average is $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,745,482.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,858.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,922 shares of company stock valued at $62,811,386 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

