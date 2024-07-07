BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $690.65. 2,659,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $640.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

