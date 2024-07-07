BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,083.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,634,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $488.01. 3,498,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.