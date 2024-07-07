BNP Paribas Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.45. The stock had a trading volume of 592,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,166. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $275.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

