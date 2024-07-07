BNP Paribas Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,128 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,587,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

