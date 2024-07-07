BNP Paribas Takes Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at $142,304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after purchasing an additional 865,016 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter valued at $16,896,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 423,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHIN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. 646,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,788. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

