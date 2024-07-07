BNP Paribas Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Outperform

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYG. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 859,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 38,122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

