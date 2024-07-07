Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$78.22

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

AFN opened at C$52.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.30. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$45.96 and a twelve month high of C$64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$991.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.57 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

