Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $87.40

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th.

POWI stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

