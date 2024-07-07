BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $4.49 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 141,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,021,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,423,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

