BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 120,000 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.10% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,733,000 after purchasing an additional 523,796 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 682,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capri

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.