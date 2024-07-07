BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,266,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 1.2% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.76% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after buying an additional 940,849 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,419,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 621,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 811,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,554,000 after buying an additional 400,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,620. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.