BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Trims Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands comprises approximately 0.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.36% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

BLMN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,606. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

