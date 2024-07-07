Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cable One worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cable One by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CABO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.83.

CABO traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.94 and a 52-week high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

