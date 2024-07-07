Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $440,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,283,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cabot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $103.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

