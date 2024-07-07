Caesars Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 31,389 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the average daily volume of 13,831 call options.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

