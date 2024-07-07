Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $8,312,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

