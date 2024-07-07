Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,788 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup makes up 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tobam owned 0.15% of Campbell Soup worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,948 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

