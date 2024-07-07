Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 28,445 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 145.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.46. 7,253,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

