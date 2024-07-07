Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,899 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.71. 565,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,303. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.90.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

