Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 274.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $4,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.09. The stock had a trading volume of 350,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 199.06 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

