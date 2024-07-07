Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,737. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

