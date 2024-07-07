Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,969 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,249,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,352,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 278,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

