Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95,282 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OFG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 195,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,914. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.