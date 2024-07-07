Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 112,600 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NETSTREIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NYSE NTST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. 491,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,285. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 179.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.