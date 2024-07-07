Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 246.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.98. 1,091,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $145.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

