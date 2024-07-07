Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 391.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $16,432,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $15,761,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $8,425,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 496,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,025. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.