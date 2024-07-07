Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.74. 582,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

