Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE EHC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.25. 860,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.