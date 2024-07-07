Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 140,943 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 704,857 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. TD Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 2,476,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.