Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $682,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,240 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,642,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 237,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,996. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

