Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Brink’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brink’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brink’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Brink’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.33. 139,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,958. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

