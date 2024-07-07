Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,843,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,344,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 1,075,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,037. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

