Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after buying an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after buying an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,449,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after buying an additional 219,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after buying an additional 81,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

TCOM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 2,482,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

