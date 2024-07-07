Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 676,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,863. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $954.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

