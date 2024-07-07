Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $14,655,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 341,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,399. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gogo

About Gogo

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.