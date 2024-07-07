Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and approximately $252.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.87 or 0.05232236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00045940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,767,768,869 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

