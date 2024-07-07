Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNAC has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.